Post-budget seminar to provide academic input on budgetary proposals

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday held a post-budget (2017-18) seminar to analysis impact of the budgetary proposals on the national economy in order to give its academic input for having a balanced and people-friendly budget. It was an initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui to get involved academicians and the students in the development of the national economy and making the budget as per the national needs, with having positive impact of the life of common man.

The main speakers at the seminar were Prof Dr Asad Zaman, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economic (PIDE) and Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), who gave detailed presentations on various aspects of the budgetary proposals and suggested ways and means for tightening the monetary system to avoid inflation ensuring less burden on the people.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that the University will be holding such events on regular basis in order to help the policymakers to make the budget more rationale, as per the aspirations of the people.

It is part of the University’s consistent efforts to focus on the issues of public interest through research journals and holding national and international conference.

He announced that they will soon publish a research-journal on the Economics that he hoped will serve as policy-document for budget’s preparation. The University is going to have fourteen research journals by the end of this year. The speakers briefed the University’s Faculty members and the research-scholars about the new taxation measures.