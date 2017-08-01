Possession of PTDC Motel Satpara restored

Rawalpindi

The possession of the PTDC Motel Satpara was restored to the PTDC in pursuance of the orders passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The success was achieved due to the statesmanship, prudence and untiring efforts of Ch. Abdul Ghafoor, Managing Director, PTDC.

PTDC Motel Satpara is situated at Skardu comprising of 12 Rooms, Reception & Lobby, Kitchen & Pantry and Servant Quarters on the area of 30 Kanals. The Supreme Appellate Court took the suo moto action in the matter. The possession of the property was handed over to the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and criminal proceedings were initiated against the MD PTDC and Manager PTDC Motel Satpara.

The MD PTDC took the initiative and filed petition in the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan for setting aside the orders passed by the Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan. The three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan admitted the petition for regular hearing and notices were issued.

The court also granted interim relief by suspending the orders of the Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan.—PR