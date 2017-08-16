Possession of plots to allotees in DHA sector-3 on September

Staff Reporter

DHA has announced that possession of plots in Sector-3 of DHA City to the allotees will be given on 6th September 2017. This will be a dawn of a new era of development and prosperity in the area and indeed a testimony of DHA’s credibility as a strong organization in the field of housing and development in the country.

DHA City Karachi (DCK) is an upcoming residential project on Super Highway which is being developed expeditiously as a city of international stature. DCK spread over an area of 20,000 acres is coming up as a planned, sustainable, green and smart city of Pakistan. DCK has all the potential to provide an ambience of modern, secure and comfortable living to its residents.

Sector-3 is the vanguard sector of DCK where infrastructure/sector development work has been completed as per the highest standards of construction. Most of the social/community related buildings have also been completed. Arrangements for provision essential utilities i.e. water, gas and electricity are in advanced stage of completion. Solar Power Project of 1.1 M Watt which is being upgraded to 1.5 MW has already been commissioned while abundance of underground water in the area is available to cater to the initial requirement. DCK Junior School in Sector-3 has started functioning which is a harbinger of sign of livability in the area. The sector will be opened for construction soon.

DHA has also announced that DCK Farm Houses-II project is coming soon whose balloting will be held in near future. 144 Farm Houses of DHA Oasis project are being built in DHA City which are in active stage of completion while 4 Model Farm Houses as a specimen model have been completed/furnished. These Farm Houses are being developed in a resort like serene environment of city superb that will redefine the concept of luxurious high end living in the metropolis.