Possession Opening Ceremony Phase-Vlll, DHA

Staff Reporter

Possession Opening Ceremony of DHA Phase VIII was held on December 29, 2016 in W-Sector of DHA Lahore Phase-VIII. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The imposing ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a welcome address by the Chief Engineer Col. Muhammad Shahjehan.

In his speech, Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar, said that Phase-8 would be the most modern Phase of DHA Lahore. Phase-8 comprises of 16261 Kanal with 8301 residential and 718 commercial plots. For community services, Phase-8 will have 12 mosques, 35 parks, 2 sports complex, 1 cinema.

In this sector there will be 2 colleges and 4 schools, a state of the art hospital, markets, clubs, community centre of international standard, as well as most modern electricity supply system.

Well known consultants, developers and architectural firms of country like NESPAK, NLC, and Hassan Associates are engaged for the different facets of development.

This Phase-8 carries important geographic location in the city and thousands of people will be benefited directly or indirectly by this Phase-8.

Brig Zafar Yasin remarked that he was engrained by the wonderful efforts of NESPAK, NLC, and Hassan Associates in achieving and maintaining high standards of infrastructure, designing and development.