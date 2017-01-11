Positive use of social media

City Reporter

Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab Bushra Aman has said that cybercrimes are rising due to increasing use of social media. She said that youth can play an important role in curbing cyber harassment. She was addressing a seminar on ‘Cyber Safety’ arranged by Women Development Department in connection with ‘herTalk’ campaign at Alhamra, here today. Deputy Director FIA Cyber Circle Syed Shahid Hassan, Momina Mandeen of Mango Bar, Hafsa Shorish of PITB, Nighat Dar and Sonia also addressed the seminar and threw light on the rising trend of use of social media and the problems confronted by women, girls and children due to cybercrimes.