Do positive politics please

Political parties – PML-N, PPP and PTI – which are currently in power at the centre and in the provinces, are regarded as the national level parries. As such, these parties and their leaders have democratic right to keep visiting different parts of the country and address public gatherings there in order to win over support of the people keeping eyes on fast approaching next general election.

In all fairness, while exercising their democratic right and holding public meetings, they should be doing positive politics confining themselves to telling the prospective voters as to what PML (N) is doing at the federal level as well as in Punjab and Balochistan provinces, PPP is doing in Sindh Province and PTI is doing in KPK province and what they intend to do also on coming into power in other provinces as well. But rather quite unfortunately, by and large, they are criticizing rival parties and publicly pointing out failures and shortcomings of parties in power in one or other province, using somewhat foul language and mudslinging.

.As a matter of fact, they should be telling the people as to what PML-N, PPP and PTI are doing in Punjab and Balochistan, Sindh and KPK respectively. Fanning confrontation and indulging in negative politics is not something appreciable in a country like Pakistan where democracy is quite fragile. Please remember merely by criticizing others and not highlighting own party performance cannot win over the people’s support.

People should be told about good work being done by each party in power at the national and provincial levels and let them decide on the basis of PML(N), PPP and PTI performance as to whom they are going to vote in the next general election. Surely and certainly, people are the best judge and they are going to support one or the other party only on the basis of its performance here and there. Please do only and only positive politics and avoid confrontational negative politics. Pakistan can ill-afford confrontational politics at this stage while it is marching on the path of progress, development and prosperity.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

