Positive outcome of INGOs registration

IT was in October 2015 that the policy to regulate the operations of INGOs was launched after reports emerged that some of them are working beyond their mandate and posing threat to the national interests. Though some circles raised hue and cry over the process but Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan remained steadfast to bring these organizations under the ambit of law and the constitution – the outcome of which has so far been positive.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, the Interior Minister was informed that sixty-six INGOs have been registered so far and the applications of ten others rejected. The Minister on the occasion also gave directions to complete the process by July 31. Like the verification process of CNICs, every effort was made on the part of the ministry to fully facilitate the organizations get registered through the online procedure. This is the reason that no complaint was also surfaced in this regard. It should be like so as many of the non-governmental organizations we understand are truly motivated to serve different communities and regions and they in fact are complementing government efforts in ameliorating the lot of the people. Whilst we expect that the process of registration will be completed within the stipulated timeframe, the quarters concerned also need to keep track of the activities of these organizations as in the past some of them have been found involved in fanning sectarianism or to weaken the country by attacking the very social fabric and its ideology. The foreign funding of the NGOs was a grey area which the Interior Minister has tried to address by giving the first ever policy on their registration. It is now time that efforts are also geared up for the streamlining and registration of seminaries which is also one of the points of the National Action Plan. On this matter, the provincial governments will also have to fulfil their responsibilities and cooperate with the centre to ensure a safer and bright future for our coming generations.

