POs among 69 suspects held

Peshawar/Mardan

Proclaimed offenders and criminals were among 69 suspects apprehended with arms during separate search operations here on Monday.

According to details, the police during search operation in Hayatabad locality of the provincial capital Peshawar arrested 17 including seven suspects and 10 others residing in rental houses who haven’t submitted their documents despite repeated notices and reminders. Arms were also recovered from the possession of nabbed culprits.

The police during search operation in Shehbaz Garhi area of Mardan arrested 52 persons including two alleged facilitators of terrorists, POs and 42 suspects.—INP