Hamid Ali NB

Turbat, Balochistan

It is a fact that a number of investors in Pakistan usually invest their finances in only single asset or one industry. There are 50-50 chances of loss or gain. However, if investors follow portfolio investment, they, for the most part, can earn returns from their investment and there is less possibility of loss as well. As the Markowitz theory which was presented in 1952, is a guideline for the investors with regard to portfolio investment.

The portfolio investment refers to investing in different assets of different companies. Furthermore, if one person keeps some eggs in one basket, if the basket falls down, there are 100 percent chances of the breakage of eggs. If the same eggs are kept in different baskets, there are less chances of their being broken all. In the same manner, if the investors do investment in different stocks, they, definitely will make gains from different stocks. And most specifically the chances of loss are also less than earning. I would like to request all the investors to be rational and make portfolio investment so that they earn profit from different stocks.