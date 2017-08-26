Staff Reporter

Karachi

Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) inaugurated its second Portable Container Health Center (PCHC) in Babaji Kalay village, district Nowshera – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PCHC is a readymade health center equipped with all necessary medical equipment needed to provide maternal and newborn health care services. This project is financed by the German government through KfW Development Bank (KfW).

The PCHC was inaugurated by Jürgen Zoll, First Secretary – Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Pakistan under the presence of Ms. Meher Ghawas, Assistant to First Secretary – Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Pakistan, and Dr. Masuma Zaidi, the Project Coordinator Health Sector at KfW.

Jürgen Zoll expressed the German government’s support for the PCHC project through KfW and gave his heartiest congratulations to GSM’s management for providing health services to poor communities in Pakistan’s inaccessible areas, through this innovative project. He was also given a round of the health center with briefing by Jawad Mansoor, GSM’s focal person for the project.