Population policy launched

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani has said that after 18th constitutional amendment, Sindh population welfare department has achieved successful milestone by formulating its population policy, communication and training strategies. Population welfare department also preparing different frame works in support of public health and other sectors, which will help in achieving its goals and targets.

This he said while addressing the launching ceremony of “Sindh Population Policy-2016” organized by Population Department here, said a statement on Thursday. “Our department took lead in the country and developed country’s first Coasted Implementation Plan (CIP) where as other provinces still are in planning phase,” he said. Jakhrani was of the view that CIP is recognized internationally.

The provincial government has already allocated Rs 890 million for provincial CIP. It is now up to development partners to join hands with Population Welfare Department for achieving objectives of FP 2020. The minister appreciated the guidance and support of Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Ms Shahnaz Wazir for the development of this robust and comprehensive plan.

Sindh government has set target to raise its contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) from existing 30% to 45% by the year 2020.

The target included achieving universal access to safe and quality reproductive health and family planning services by 2020, reduce unmet need for family planning from 21% to 14 % by 2020, decrease in fertility level from 3.9 (2013) to 3.0 births per woman by the year 2020, ensure contraceptive commodity security up to 80% at all public service outlets by 2018 and achieve the replacement level fertility of 2.1 births per woman by 2035.