Population growth declining, reaches 1.86% in 2017

Islamabad

The population growth which plays a determinant role in development process of a country, has been persistently declining and reached 1.86 per cent in 2017.

It was 1.92 per cent in 2015 and declined to 1.89 per cent in 2016, an official data issued here on Sunday said. It said increasing population growth raises dependency ratio and puts pressure on education, health system and food supply. However, women’s education can help reduce population growth because education would increase awareness about their duty towards children and health risk factor. Due to constant improvement in health and education indicators along with effective population welfare programmes, the population growth is declining. – APP