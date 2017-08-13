Population explosionPopulation explosion

THOUGH officially there is no confirmation as yet by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the body that conducted 6th National Census, but apparently {deliberate} leaks in media reveal that the population of the country is much higher than anyone expected. These unofficial reports indicate that the country’s population has swelled to 210.31 million, thus registering an increase of 70.87 million since 1998 census. If population of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is also included, and there are no reasons not to include them, then the figures reach 210.90 million. The provisional data as appearing in the media is portraying a dismal situation as population of all areas and regions has seen a quantum jump despite claims by successive governments to have taken measures for checking the population growth. This also shows that no one including the most relevant officials and leaders in the government were clueless about the real situation as they had been harping on the figure of 180 million but the actual figure is close to 220 million. How sound planning is possible in such a scenario. One must give credit to the PML(N) Government for picking up necessary courage for holding of the much-delayed national population and housing census. The figures would allow the Government as well as different institutions and departments to plan their policies accordingly. Obviously, there will have to be readjustment in seats of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies as well as delimitation of constituencies but this process would take some time because of technicalities involved and time constraints. The provisional data also raises doubts about hundred percent authenticity of the Census as, strangely enough, population of Punjab has not increased with the same ratio as in other provinces and regions. Though the population of the province is still more than fifty percent but there has been extraordinary one percent increase in overall population share of Sindh, which confirms widely held belief that bogus entries have been made by vested interests there. This is despite the fact that majority of settlers have returned back to Punjab and other areas of the country from Karachi, Hyderabad and interior Sindh in the face of their victimization and discrimination. Anyhow, the census result is alarming and there is dire need to plan for small families across the country.

Related