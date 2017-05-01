Population census to be completed in Rawalpindi by May 9

Staff Repoter

Under second and final phase, housing and population census, started in Rawalpindi District on April 25, would be completed by May 9.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rawalpindi Nazia Parveen Sudhan, filing and compiling of data forms would be completed by May 25.

She said, the district has been divided into 12 divisions including Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Cantt, Murree, Murree Cantt, Taxila, Taxila Cantt, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Wah, Wah Cantt and Kotli Sattian which have 4509 blocks and 553 circles.

Some 2300 mobile staff members are carrying out data collection task in the district.

Nazia Parveen told, the staff would return the census operation material to the authorities concerned on May 9 while new material would be issued to them on May 10.

She said that census teams are visiting house to house and collecting data of households while police and Army personnel are performing security duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner urged the people to cooperate with census teams, considering it a national responsibility so that the task could be completed in time.

According to RCB spokesman/Assistant Secretary Cantt, Qasir Mahmood, total 56 circles with 439 blocks have been formed in RCB areas for second phase of housing and population census which are being covered by 314 field staff members under the security cover of police and Army personnel.