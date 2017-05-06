Poppy destruction committee formed

Karachi

The Sindh Government has constituted District Poppy Destruction Committee to ensure destruction of Poppy cultivation in the district and coordinate amongst the relevant Departments and stakeholders.

The committee will set targets and evaluate strategies to ensure the destruction of Poppy from the district as well as will monitor termination of the cultivation of Poppy in Sindh, said a statement on Friday.

The Committee will also disseminate awareness for prevention of cultivation of Poppy heads in district. The Deputy Commissioner will be Chairman of the committee while representative of Anti Narcotics Force, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director/District Excise Officer, Director/Deputy Director Agriculture and Assistant Commissioner will be its member while Assistant Commissioner will be Secretary of the committee. Meanwhile, it is reported from Lahore that the Christian community of Yohannabad Friday staged a rally against drug peddling in area. A number of residents as well as students from different schools participated in the rally.—APP