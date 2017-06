LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Beyonce and her rap mogul husband Jay-Z have welcomed twins, according to multiple US media reports, with two new members joining music’s royal family that already includes five-year-old Blue Ivy.

News that the songstress had given birth, which was first reported byPeople magazine and US Weekly, ignited social media, with the so-called “Bey hive” fan group buzzing over the yet unrevealed sexes and names of the latest additions to the Carter Clan.