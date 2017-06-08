Sanitation problems such as accumulation of water on roads due to blockage of sewerage lines are irking residents of sector G-7/1 here in federal capital.
The residents said they had lodged their complaint to the civic body but it did not respond.
They said it was duty of the civic body to repair broken pipeline of the manholes which were causing problems for the residents of the locality.—APP
Poor sanitation irks G-7 residents
Sanitation problems such as accumulation of water on roads due to blockage of sewerage lines are irking residents of sector G-7/1 here in federal capital.