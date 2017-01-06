Poor education in Awaran

Huma Khair Mohammad

Awaran

Awaran is one of the biggest districts of the Balochistan Province but, unfortunately, in the realm of education, it is the smallest meaning thereby that education over here is very poor. No one can deny the fact that it is the Education that can change a society from darkness to brightness. Lack of teachers and schools is a major problem in Awaran, the students who love to read or study more are disappointed and are compelled to work.

No society or nation can progress if its education system is in doldrums. The Government of Balochistan must pay some attention, little it may be, towards improving education in the province at large and in the Awaran district in particularly, if it wants a developed province. Secondly, area also lacks water which also needs some attention of authorities as water is the basic need for human beings’ survival.