Poor conditions of govt hospitals

Komal Sohail

Karachi

Almost no one who can afford to go to a private hospital goes to government hospitals because of the pathetic condition of the wards and the hospital as a whole. At private hospitals patients are respected and not shouted at; they are given a detailed explanation of the whole procedure and not just given medical rhetoric that they wouldn’t understand and they wouldn’t have been scared of talking to the doctor for fear of being insulted.

Sewer lines are open at certain places. And manholes are not shut properly at others. The wards smell so bad that the first time you enter you would want to throw up and never go back to that place again. The bed-sheets, even when washed, look like they have been puked on. The OPD is beyond help. There are hundreds of patients who go there daily but there aren’t enough doctors.

Not all wards are in the same condition. Some are a lot better than others and have proper equipment and accessories. But in some of the other wards; they are so hot during the summers and it gets so stuffy that it makes already ill patients even worse when they have to stay in this unhealthy environment.

I must say government hospitals are in poor condition. It shows lack of interest of the provincial government. They took no interest in health system as they did in the past. Doctors don’t give any proper attention to patients. Due to population increase, the civil hospitals are over crowded which the administration is not able to manage properly. I hope government would work on this and would stop playing with the lives of poor people.