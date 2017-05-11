Pondering Kashmir dynamics

S Qamar A Rizvi

THE BJP government’s draconian plan of crushing the Kashmiri freedom movement by dint of power can never become successful. As for the political pundits sitting in the BJP’s government of Narendra Modi, there is much risk in resolving the Kashmir issue since this could be paving the way for India’s disintegration. But unfortunately these people —who suffer from a fleeting power illusion— fail to realise the truth that procrastinating the Kashmir solution would profoundly push India towards the disintegration chaos.

The Indian Congress on Friday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “dangerous” situation in Jammu and Kashmir, while asking the government whether it is in favour of a military solution or dialogue to resolve the issue. On the other hand, a former head of India’s external spy agency RAW believes that the situation in India-held Kashmir was never scarier, not even in the 1990s when armed resistance was at its peak, the Indian Express reported on last Wednesday.

And yet not surprisingly, the cracks in Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party PDP-BJP alliance have gone deepened. The fissures seem to be surfacing at a time when the centre is desperately mulling various options to deal with the worsening law and order problems in the Valley. It has been learnt that India’s central leadership is unhappy with functioning of the state government. The situation in Kashmir has gone under severe chaos after by-elections for Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9. Eight persons were killed on polling day and scores were injured in firing by security forces. One of the injured died on last Wednesday. The elections saw a low voter turnout of just 7 per cent which is seen as the biggest setback for pro-India and mainstream politics in Kashmir.

Factually, there is no democratic system working in the Kashmir vale – which looks increasingly defunct, particularly in view of Modi’s heavy-handedness, which is going to create a chaotic situation with the passing of everyday. Its reverberations are being felt across the world, and might start the fragmentation of India as a political entity. Under Modi’s hawkish regime the so-called Union’s Constitutional relationship with Kashmiris has gone to the worst degree since the secular norms have been completely vanished in India-held Kashmir. The fact is that people believe that the government has failed to grasp the volatile Kashmir dynamics and more often their irresponsible statements have further deteriorated and aggravated the situation. What is interesting to note that not only celebrities and journalists have become the part of the Modi’s game in Kashmir, India’s Attorney General, one of the main guardians of the law, justified it by saying: “peculiar situations require peculiar measures’’.

The Indian government and media have had been hoping that a large or even moderate turnout for the vote in Srinagar parliamentary constituency – made necessary after a Kashmiri politician resigned from his parliamentary seat in 2016 in protest against violence by the Indian security forces – would help it to once more sweep Kashmir under the carpet. But all this ended in a vain hope. There has been an unprecedented increase in human rights violations by the Indian army in recent days in Kashmir. Hindu Yuva Vahini, a group of fanatics, founded by none other than the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, roaming freely, with swords drawn (UP is India’s most populous state with nearly 200 million inhabitants). Modi’s government plan has been to spread this mindset in Hindu majority areas of Ladakh and Jammu.

The Modi government fostered argument— somewhat referred by Harsh V Pant of King’s College London as Modi’s tactical ploy that, since Pakistan has linked the Gilgit-Baltistan area into the CPEC development trajectory, Islamabad holds no justification for holding a UN’s plebiscite in Pakistan occupied Kashmir( PoK)-cum- India-held Kashmir is totally based on selective interpretation. Factually on the pretext of holding a plebiscite, the poverty-stricken areas cannot be isolated from attaining economic development.

Here, one is reasonably is bound to refer the observation to make that the most substantive progress on the Kashmir issue has been made under some of the most powerful and right-wing governments in Delhi. Unforgettably, the stalemate over Kashmir after a decade long violence in the Valley was broken under the government of Atal Behari Vajpayee who was able to rise above the regular boxes that many Indians block themselves when it comes to Pakistan. Hence even though after the Kargil war, New Delhi was pragmatic enough not to stain its relations with Pakistan. Put truly, Modi’s ostrich-like approach on Kashmir or his Hidutva-ingrained policy has been sowing the seeds of disintegration in India.

Should not this truth be verified by the fact that being highly motivated by the Kashmir resistance movement, the Indian Sikhs are re-igniting the flame of their Khalistan movement? As for Washington’s Kashmir policy, the US State-Department is merely having it both ways, using Kashmir to spread fear for India while at the same time avoiding to press the Indian government to work out a peaceful negotiation with Pakistan. How can America run away from its mediation on Kashmir, a conflict, America has been diplomatically engaged with in some form or other since John F. Kennedy? The US avoidance from a direct mediation—merely on the pretext that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral issue only between India and Pakistan—makes no sense absolutely. Kashmir is a regional issue. Kashmir is intricately connected to stability in West and South Asia.

If the Trump administration earnestly seeks to resolve the Kashmir dispute as part of its overall strategy to eliminate the reasons for terrorism, Washington would have to carve out a relationship of trust with both India and Pakistan, thereby developing an infrastructure for peace. It would also have to convince both India and Pakistan to allow an open and free dialogue within Kashmir-an inevitable modus vivendi towards a durable and lasting peace solution of the Kashmir issue. Undeniably, a resolution for Kashmir will benefit not only the South Asian states and Afghanistan, but also boost peace and security in the most western parts of China and beyond. Given the evolving regional situation; India could hardly afford to adopt its isolationist erstwhile policy on Kashmir. The viable solution to the current stalemate is to hold a comprehensive dialogue on Kashmir between the two nuclear neighbours or the belligerent South Asian states.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

Email:rizvipeaceresearcher@gmail.com