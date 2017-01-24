Pompeo confirmed as CIA boss, Tillerson nomination advances

Washington

The US Senate on Monday confirmed Mike Pompeo as CIA director and advanced the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state, taking key steps toward filling President Donald Trump´s cabinet.

Pompeo, a Republican congressman on the House Intelligence Committee, becomes only the third member of Trump´s cabinet to take his post, as the president´s Republican Party has pushed hard to speed up confirmation of his nominees.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were sworn in Friday, Inauguration Day.

The Republican-led Senate confirmed Pompeo, a 53-year-old US Army veteran, by a vote of 66 to 32, with significant support from Democrats.

“He will be an excellent CIA director,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, who tweeted his congratulations to his House colleague.

While Pompeo faced some Democratic pushback, many in the opposition party acknowledged his keen understanding of intelligence issues, especially the cyber threat facing the nation.

Pompeo “has committed to following the law regarding torture (and) promised to provide objective analysis of Iran´s compliance with the nuclear agreement,” said veteran Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Republicans had hoped to confirm Pompeo on Friday but Democrats balked, arguing that a CIA director has never been put in place on Inauguration Day.

The delay drew criticism from Trump´s spokesman Sean Spicer, who charged that Democrats, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, were “playing politics with national security.” Schumer voted in favor of Pompeo on Monday.—Agencies