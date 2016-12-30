Pollution in Turbat

Noor Bakhsh

Chahsar Turbat

As we know that by each passing day the ratio of pollution is increasing in Turbat due to the fuel of old vehicles, bad factories, poisonous gases and burning things. Moreover, because of pollution a number of people are facing a lot of problems which can cause deadly diseases. Not only humans are suffering but also the Ozone layer, which protects us from the harmful rays of the Sun, is being damaged. In fact, pollution is also caused by humans as they throw various kinds of dirty thing in the open.

In spite of all this, it is painful to pinpoint that there is no system to monitor the vehicles which are producing smoke and harmful gases. So I think government should put a ban on such vehicles and factories to get people free from the ill-effects.