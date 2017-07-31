Pollution is a global issue and due to pollution most of the countries are in trouble but Pakistan seems to face more hardships owing to pollution. There are many kinds of pollution such as noise pollution, water pollution, air pollution and garbage pollution. People of Pakistan are in hot water due to all of them. I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities not to ignore pollution that can cause serious issues for our beloved country. Solve the problem before it is too late.

RUKHSAR KHATIR

Turbat, Balochistan

