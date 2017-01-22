Sana Samad

Turbat

Recently, World Health Organization (WHO) declared Peshawar the sixth most polluted city in the world. Almost five canals that run through Peshawar are full of dirt and filth and government has totally neglected it. The canals are being used as dumping grounds and throw waste material such as shopping bags, plastic and human waste. Besides this, gutters are being connected with these canals and polluting the entire city.

These polluted canals are creating threats for the environment. It is causing ailments including cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Earlier in 2013, the people had complained about the problems of these canals. Unfortunately, since then the concerned authorities have not taken any serious notice to resolve the problems. Only the KP government is responsible for the polluted Peshawar which is causing deaths and destruction all around.