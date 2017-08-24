Polls open in Angola as Dos Santos ends long rule

Luanda

Polling stations opened Wednesday across Angola in an election that marks the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos’s 38-year reign, with his MPLA party predicted to retain power.

AFP journalists reported a slow start to voting at one station in the capital Luanda where Dos Santos and his chosen successor Joao Lourenco are expected to cast their ballots later Wednesday.

Dos Santos’s unexpected retirement—reportedly prompted by ill health—has triggered the biggest political transition in decades for Angola, a leading oil exporter in Africa.—APP