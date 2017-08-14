Politics for the sake of People?

FORMER Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif completed his GT Road journey on Saturday peacefully and addressed a mammoth rally at Data Darbar, which sent a loud and clear message that he would remain central to Pakistani politics. It is satisfying that no untoward incident took place despite apprehensions expressed by some circles that anything could happen in the prevailing environment when terrorists still have the capacity and capability to hit targets of their choice as we have witnessed in the case of Quetta attack on Saturday.

The plan of the rally by Mian Nawaz Sharif was dubbed by some as ill conceived but instead, Nawaz Sharif was able to portray his image as crowd puller and that his support base was intact. The main point stressed by Mian Nawaz Sharif throughout his mobilisation campaign was to restore sanctity of the vote and respect for the mandate of the people. He dilated upon the theme in more details in his Lahore address when he expressed his desire to get the Constitution amended to ensure sanctity of the vote. Though he did not explain but understandably he had in his mind Articles-62 & 63, under which he was dismissed. There seems to be no logic of retaining provisions of the Constitution that remain inactive since 1973 and were activated to disqualify a prime minister. But while celebrating Independence Day today, we must confess that democracy in Pakistan remains a confusing business because the structure that supports it — the Constitution, Parliament, the Judiciary — have been systematically weakened. If the Generals are guilty of repeatedly blocking the political process, the politicians too are guilty of treating their own electorates with contempt and of flagrant abuse of office. On August 11, 1947 Father of the Nation in his speech said, “ The first duty of the government is to maintain law & order and the second thing that occurs to me is Bribery and corruption. That really is a poison”. And today, the poison Quaid referred to has spread like cancer in Pakistan. This is the greatest dis-service one can do to the Father of the Nation and we, as a Nation, do it daily. One wonders when we will decide what is in the best interest of Pakistan?

