Politics of sit-in, container an autocratic action: Hamza

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz gave opponents a piece of his minds while addressing a function in connection with the 44th death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique at Alhamra Hall.

He let it be known that Pakistan Peoples Party should let the democratic process run smoothly. PML-leader expressed that the politics of sit-in and container is not public service, instead its an autocratic action.

Addressing on the occasion, Minsiter for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique lambasted Pakistan Peoples Party leadership and expressed that Bilawal should learn something from hist-

ory.

He revealed that the former prime minister implemented civil dictatorship. The speakers laid stress upon strengthening democracy irrespective of personal interests.