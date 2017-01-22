Politics of PML-N are based on selfless service: Shahbaz

Chief Minister meets Governor

Staff Reporter

A meeting was held between Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana Saturday. During the meeting, different issues of mutual interest including law and order situation and the development projects in the Punjab, came under discussion.

Chief Minister Punjab, on the occasion, said that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League (N) is based on the selfless service of the people and provision of relief to the people, as public welfare is our priority agenda. He said that under the leadership of prime minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a major program of public welfare and development is under way. The Government is working day and night to rid the country of different crises, including energy deficiency.

The Government will fulfil its promise of reliving the people of energy crisis. He said that different development projects worth billions of Rupees are underway for the welfare of the people. Punjab Government has promoted transparency, high quality and speedy completion of different development projects. He said that development program worth billions of rupees is underway for the development and prosperity of Southern Punjab. The development and prosperity of Southern Punjab is dear to me. He said that the Punjab Government has taken effective steps for the protection of life and the property of the people.

He said that glorious examples have been set by saving billions of rupees in development projects. Transparency and high quality completion of projects is conspicuous hallmark of the Punjab government. The transparent policy of the PML (N) government has been commended by the international agencies. On the occasion, Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana said the people fully love the leadership of the Muslim League (N).

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, has taken effective steps for the improvement of law and order in the province.

He said that speedy completion of development projects is an ability of extraordinary talent of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the people of the province are fully benefitting from the development projects. Member National Assembly Talal Chaudhry called on the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday. On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that conspiracies to halt the journey of national development and public welfare through sit-ins and lock-downs have already been remained unsuccessful, and the same will also remain futile in future. The people have rejected the defeated elements at every occasion and with the grace of Almighty Allah and the support of people of Pakistan, the negative politics of elements, obstructing the national development, has already locked-down.