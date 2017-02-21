Politics of demonisation

AMNESTY International has warned that divisive politicians who promote a toxic and dehumanising “us vs them’ narrative are creating a more dangerous world. In its latest annual human rights report it observed that 2016 was the year when the cynical use of ‘us vs them’ narratives of blame, hate and fear took on a global prominence to a level not seen since the 1930s.

The report has given global, regional and individual state examples of how politics of division, hate and demonisation was creating rifts among societies. It says seismic political shifts in 2016 exposed the potential of hateful rhetoric to unleash the dark side of human nature. The global trend of angrier and more divisive politics was exemplified by Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric, but political leaders in various parts of the world also wagered their future power on narratives of fear, blame and division. Leaving others aside, the fact remains that in Pakistan too there has been an unfortunate trend of demonising others for the sake of petty vested interests. The society is already divided on sectarian basis and the enemy is exploiting this split to its advantage. There is dire need to forge national unity and cohesion and this objective can be achieved by shunning self-centred politics. Political differences are part and parcel of democratic culture but these differences should not be pushed to extreme to create a wedge among different segments of the population. There are many things and issues to do politics and therefore, it should not be at the cost of national unity and cohesion. Personal egos, individual and party interests and opposition for the sake of opposition should end giving way to genuine national reconciliation.

