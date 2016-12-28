Politics for the sake of country

THERE is sudden upsurge in political activities and manoeuvring following return of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to the country after an 18-month self-exile. As PPP has initiated a process of consultation with other political parties for the formation of an anti-government alliance, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has apparently shunned passive attitude and had a meeting with JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday assigning him the task of political reconciliation.

PML-N has been pursuing the politics of reconciliation ever since assumption of power in the sense that it allowed all those parties who won mandate of the people in 2013 elections to form governments in provinces despite its ability to forge coalitions there. The PPP too has been responding positively to govt gestures and extended its crucial support during challenging times like prolonged PTI Dharna in Islamabad. However, as the country is going into election mode, the PPP, which has lost much ground to other parties, with the exception of Sindh, is now trying to regain some of the space ahead of 2018 elections. It was, perhaps, in this backdrop that in his speech on the occasion of death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari announced to say goodbye to the politics of reconciliation and take the Government head on. However, there is marked difference between his pronouncement and actual course the PPP intends to pursue. It was heartening to hear that both Mr. Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and make it to the National Assembly. This is a clear message that the PPP wants to avoid politics of roads. There is also a message that PPP would wait for 2018 elections and would not press for early polls through street agitation, as is the desire of some other parties and some elements in the PPP itself. Otherwise too, the PPP needs some time to show something to the people and regain their confidence before the elections are held. Other parties too should not show impatience and follow the saner course being adopted by PPP.

