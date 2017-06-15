It is a matter of deep concern that the political parties and their leaders including parliamentarians keep mixing politics and economy with each other in unthinking manner and this is not something which can be appreciated and commended in any manner. It is high time that politics and economy are separated from each other and economic matters and issues not politicized in any manner as this hampers the process of economic growth and development. The economic policies should be continuous and consensual in the larger interest of the nation.

After presenting the federal budget for financial year 2017-18, Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had made a quite appreciable and frank offer to the opposition parties to sit with the government and chart out through mutual deliberations in a conducive atmosphere, economic plan and budget priorities for next five years period.

The offer was made with quite good intention as there is dire need for keeping politics and economic apart from each other and accordingly economic planning of the country should be done over and above politics by everyone. But somehow even during discussing and criticizing the federal budget from their narrow-minded point of view, opposition parties have not responded to this offer in any manner. As a matter of fact, the political parties should have responded to this offer of the government in a positive manner as this is within the legal and constitutional framework.

There is no time limit for responding to the government offer in this regard. Opposition parties should ponder it keeping their vested political, regional and party interests aside respond in a positive manner for determination of much desired priorities of the economic planning and the budget. This is in the national interest as good, positive and uninterrupted economic planning augurs well for the welfare and wellbeing of the people irrespective of which political party is in the power.

AAMER A NAJMEE

Lahore

