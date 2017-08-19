Politicking on electoral reforms

DESPITE warnings by the Election Commission to all political parties to contribute their share by adopting the Election Bill 2017 in time to ensure proper implementation of the package of reforms, some of the political parties have taken upon themselves to block its timely passage. The government has demonstrated its commitment to electoral reforms by bringing the bill before the National Assembly but PTI and JI are hell-bent to obstruct proposed reforms.

The logic put across by PTI that its version of the reform should be adopted is negation of the democratic and parliamentary spirit. Everyone knows that during proceedings of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, PTI mostly boycotted meetings and spent time instead in sit-ins. Finally, when it did participate in its meetings, it pushed its own agenda without caring for the overall consensus. The issues that PTI is trying to agitate are those on which all parties could not agree, therefore, have not been made part of the Election Bill currently in the National Assembly. If majority does not consider a proposal worthy of consideration then the minority should not try to impose its will on others at all costs. There is hardly any justification to block consensus bill and denying the country benefit of reforms that could address most of the complaints and apprehensions with respect to conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Therefore, what is before the house as consensus draft should be adopted and one should wait for more reforms when consensus emerges on them in future?

