Politicians urged to express spirit of reconciliation

Staff Reporter

Politicians must express spirit of political reconciliation to thwart nefarious designs of enemies of Pakistan.

The country is passing through very important phase of its history and every citizen must realise seriousness of the situation, said Chairman Pakistan United Council (PUC) Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid.

Addressing a meeting here, he said that unity of the nation is the best way to foil conspiracies of the enemies.

“Political parties, religious groups and every citizen must consider importance of the situation and start playing their active role in whatever capacity they can,” he said.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gawader Port and various other development projects of the country are lifeline for the economy of Pakistan.

“The enemy wants to derail development but we have to ensure success of these projects at every cost for saving future of our children,” he said.