Politicians demand action against AJK premier

–Farooq Haider clarifies story about separation from Pakistan based on distortion

Following controversial remarks of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider about Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan, political parties have been demanding action against him.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider should be removed from his office and tried for treason over his recent remarks about Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman has called for Raja Haider’s resignation. A resolution in this regard was submitted in the Punjab Assembly by PPP.

PTI’s central leader Fawad Chaudhry has demanded Raja Haider’s arrest over the statement.

Haider on Saturday stirred controversy by saying that “will decide which country to annex to”. He added that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was an insult to the Office of Prime Minister. He also questioned the fairness of the trial as Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to appeal in court.

Senator Sehar Kamran (TI) submitted an Adjournment Motion earlier Monday in the Senate of Pakistan over the recent remarks by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider, published in a section of the press.

She stated that after the decision of disqualification of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif “they will have to consider now to which country they will accede.” She said such a statement made by the Prime Minister of AJK immediately in the aftermath of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court mocks the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir who, till date, are striving for accession to Pakistan. This issue is also of vital significance for Pakistan’s national interests.

Senator Sehar Kamran called for an immediate resignation of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider following his statement and said at this point in time the AJK PM’s statement carries great international importance, as the atrocities committed by the Indian armed forces in the Jammu and Kashmir are at an all-time high, and they have been looking towards Pakistan for moral support. She said it is unfortunate that such controversial statements are being given by the officials of AJK just to prove their political allegiance to the former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Senator Sehar Kamran stated that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have given countless sacrifices for their right to join Pakistan. The loyalty of its representatives should not belong to an individual but to the state of Pakistan because of which you have been elevated to the status of Prime Minister, she added.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday once again clarified his statement which allegedly said that he is considering AJK’s accession to another country after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

Addressing a press conference, the AJK prime minister took a swipe at a section of the media for publishing a false statement attributed to him that Kashmir was contemplating its accession to another country following the Sharif’s disqualification.

He said that the news story published in a section of the press was distortion of his statement. He asked the media not to jeopardize the cause of Kashmir in their battle. The relations between Pakistan, AJK and India held Kashmir were very strong, he said and added that by engaging in such propaganda campaigns, India was being provided an opportunity to speak against Pakistan

Farooq said the fallacious story had deeply hurt his sentiments. The newspaper should have at lest ascertained the facts before sending it into print, he added.

While addressing a presser a day before, he said that he cannot even think of AJK’s separation from Pakistan as “Our hearts beat with Pakistanis and I will still stand behind my words.”

Farooq said his entire presser was about the Supreme Court’s verdict with regard to Nawaz’s disqualification. “I condemn the impression which given was to my statement and the way it was presented,” he added. The video of his press conference is available which shows his statement has been distorted in the report.

The future of Kashmiris is linked with Pakistan’s prosperity,” Farooq asserted.

Originally Publishe by NNI