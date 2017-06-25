Political stability must for progress, prosperity: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said political stability was necessary for progress and prosperity of the country but some politicians wanted to create instability for their personal agenda. He said this while talking to MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana who called on him here. The CM said in the current situation, the country could not afford any confrontation. He said new records of public service were being set under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and added that speed and quality had been ensured in all projects.

He said conscious people of Pakistan would not allow any body to hinder development process in the country. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Movement Worker, Gold Medallist, late Col (R) Syed Amjad Hussain at Muslim Town.

He expressed condolences and sympathies with the son of late Col (R) Syed Amjad Hussain and other family members.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Col (R) Amjad Hussain and paid tributes to his services for promoting Pakistan movement and ideology of Pakistan.

He said late Col (R) Syed Amjad Hussain rendered invaluable services during the Pakistan Movement. He added Col (R) Syed Amjad was a true Pakistani and he had profound love with the ideology of Pakistan.

The chief minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of renowned industrialist and former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), Sheikh Muhammad Arshad.

In a condolence message issued here, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that late Sheikh Muhammad Arshad always struggled for the respect of traders’ community and highlighted its image through steps like achievement awards.