Political resolution of Kashmir dispute stressed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders have called for political resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public rally in Sali area of Islamabad district said that Kashmiri people were peace-loving and they always believed that the dispute should be settled through negotiations.

He said that escalation of tension between India and Pakistan was due to the lingering Kashmir dispute, which continued to pose a serious threat to peace in entire South Asia.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in his statement issued in Srinagar said that the talks between Islamabad and New Delhi could not yield any result unless India accepted Kashmir as a dispute. He said that the people of Kashmir would never give up their struggle and they would take their liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Zafar Butt also paid glowing tributes to the victims of Shopian double rape and murder incident, Aasiya and Neelofar.

These two women were abducted by men in uniform on May 29 in 2009 and raped in custody. Their bodies were recovered from a shallow stream on the next morning.

He said that the killers of these innocent daughters of Kashmir had not been punished yet and the victims’ family was still awaiting justice.

Meanwhile, the JKSM leaders visited Shopian and expressed solidarity with the family of Aasiya and Neelofar.—KMS