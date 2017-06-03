It’s Political, Plain and Simple

Saiyyed Abdullah Gilani

THE top brass of Hizbul Mujahedeen did the right thing by dissociating the organization from and publicly denouncing the irresponsible statement of one of its commanders. Zakir Musa, who succeeded Burhan Wani as the Commander after the latter’s martyrdom last year, had threatened the Hurriyat leadership with beheading for describing the movement in Kashmir a political struggle and not a religious one.

He has since severed his ties with the organization and many believe the rift represents a deep crisis within the outfit. Be that as it may, it is very important to be absolutely clear about the nature and purpose of the ongoing struggle in Kashmir. In fact, the picture has all along been crystal clear and unambiguous. Neither the Kashmiri people nor the leadership have ever had any doubt that the Kashmir issue was born out of India’s illegal and illegitimate occupation of the territory of Kashmir and the best efforts and endeavors they are putting up are meant to free themselves from the shackles of this occupation. This is the limited and agreed upon purpose of the ongoing people’s movement in Kashmir behind which all shades of opinion in the valley remain rock solid.

True that we are all Muslims and draw our inspiration from Islam. Also true that the imprint of ourgreat religion is writ large on all aspects of our individual and collective lives and therefore our struggle also cannot remain aloof. So our slogans, battle cries and cheers are all Islamic. Many of us may be engaged in this struggle because as Muslims we believe we are duty bound to stand against injustice and fight for our rights.

But by no stretch of imaginations does that change the nature of the struggle we are engaged in. The fact that our struggle is rightful and legitimate in the eyes of our religion may give us satisfaction and even extra boost of strength to continue it against all odds but it does not take away from the fact that both the occupation in Kashmir and our resistance against it are political, plain and simple. The same is the case with Palestinian people’s struggle. Despite the obvious influence of Islam on their Intifada and despite Muslims around the world considering Israel their collective enemy and closely identifying themselves with the Palestinian struggle on the basis of religious affinity, the Palestinian people’s fight against Israeli occupation remains political in nature.

It doesn’t matter if they call their organization “Islamic Resistance Movement “(HAMAS) or we name our groups as“the party of Mujahedeen” (Hizbul Mujahedeen). What this nomenclature really emphasizes is the fact that all the people engaged in the struggle are Muslims. The Palestinians have never said thatthey are fighting for the establishment of Islamic Caliphate. They simply want an end to the Israelioccupation.

And because both Kashmir and Palestine are political issues, they continue to figure on the agenda of the United Nations and both have managed to garner support from a sizeable section of theInternational community. Although this support has not been strong enough to galvanize the UN and bring about a change on the ground but the support is there and it is evident in the resolutions the UN has passed on both issues recognizing the legitimacy of peoples’ struggle in both regions. One reason this support has not increased much over the years is the situation arising in the aftermath of the 9/11attacks in the US wherein both Israel and India tried to capitalize on the paranoia of the International community and left no stone unturned in convincing them that all Muslim resistance groups have links with Al-Qaida and supporting them would mean strengthening terrorists.

It was in the midst of the rising tide of Islamophobia that engulfed the entire Western worldfollowing 9/11 that the rise of so-called Wahabi Islam and the radicalization of Muslims started appearing as a concurrent theme in the Indian discourse on Kashmir.

The media, the politicians, the so-called defence experts and even some liberals all trumpeted in tandem about how the uprising in Kashmir was actually not an indigenous political movement but an extension of the global Islamistproject of establishing Caliphate and how it posed a grave threat to world peace.

Later, the appearance of Daaish on the scene provided a shot in the arm to this propaganda as the group appeared to embody the doomsday scenario the detractors were hitherto painting in the abstract. India, on the one hand, put all modern marketing strategies to use to sell this idea to the world in order to dry up our possible sources of support in the international community and, on the other hand, stepped up its efforts in Kashmir to create the false binaries of good Muslim versus bad Muslim and silent Islam versus violent Islam. These binaries are often sought to be reinforced through there peated use of terms like Sufism, Kashmiriyat and syncretism etc., which everyone from analysts to Army Generals insist are distinguishing features of the so-called Kashmiri Islam.

However, on both these fronts the Indian efforts have so far been in vain .The International community, despite being swayed by the wave of Islamophobia remains reluctant to buy the Indian theory as there is not even a shred of evidence, baring the figment of Indian imagination, to establish any link whatsoever between the Kashmir movement and Daaish or Al-Qaidah. In fact, it was thereiteration of this fact by the Hurriyat leadership that provoked the unfortunate comments from the former Hizb commander.

Kashmiri people have also responded with outright rejection to all the falsebinaries they have been presented with and continue their wholehearted support and devotion to the ongoing movement. All this is more than enough to prove that there is absolute clarity about both the purpose and vision of the Kashmir movement.

The opinion Zakir Musa represents is just an aberration. It however needs to be addressed and reasoned with, for it has the potential to create confusion and confusion only leads to chaos.

