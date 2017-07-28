Political parties urged to unite against terrorism

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Scores of members of civil society, old political and social workers have made an impassioned appeal to the workers and leaders of all political parties to unite and devise comprehensive strategy to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country instead of leg pulling, casting aspersions on each other, sowing the seeds of division, dissension, frustration and disappointment among the masses to get political gains, which would further assist the nefarious agenda of anti-state elements and demoralise the masses. It was, therefore, imperative for all the patriotic politicians to forge greater unity to contain terrorism in the country, they maintained.

They strongly condemned the tragic suicide bombing incident in Lahore where lives of about 2 dozen innocent civilians and law enforcing personnel were martyred and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and called upon the government and Army to launch merciless crackdown on the disruptionists and their facilitators in every town and village to eliminate them once for all.