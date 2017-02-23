Political parties urged to support Govt’s Clean Karachi efforts

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Jam Khan Shoro Thursday appealed to all political parties with stakes in Karachi to help provincial government in its efforts to streamline waste and garbage disposal mechanism in the metropolis.

Talking to journalists here after finally receiving 22 of the 165 vehicles transported from China, he said Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group of China awarded the contract of garbage removal and disposal would start with its work in a day or two.

The much trumpeted garbage disposal scheme for districts South and East in Karachi was left pending due to delay in release of the relevant vehicles and gadgets by customs department. “Twenty two of these vehicles have been eventually delivered following necessary procedure,” said the minister.

Jam Khan Shoro, who personally drove one of these vehicles out of Karachi Port, in reply to a question said the Chinese company, as per contract with the provincial government will remove each singe metric ton of garbage against a charge of $26.

“Repair and maintenance of all vehicles to be used for the purpose will also be the responsibility of the company,” said the minister for local bodies.

Expressing his confidence that arrival of update gadgets and vehicles will help streamline garbage removal and disposal exercise in the metropolis, he said 20,000 containers have also reached KMC workshop and will be installed at different sites in due course of time.

“The scheme to be initiated in the two districts of Karachi would be gradually extended to all parts of the province,” he said.

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Dr. A.D.Sanjani, Chairman, DMC- South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, Chairman, SAJJAN Union, Zulfiqar Shah, Niaz Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.