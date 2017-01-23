Political parties need inner democracy, strict accountability

Staff Reporter

It is the need of the hour that our political parties introduce the culture of democracy and accountability in their inner structures and focus on pressing needs of common man. The demands and aspirations of voters need to be taken seriously by our political parties and duly incorporation in their manifestos before the coming general elections, said speakers of a moot “Charter of Demands and Party Manifesto”, here Monday at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) in collaboration with Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) organized District Convention under the project, “Charter of Demands and Party Manifesto” (CDPM) at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday that was attended by representatives of political parties, NGOs, Transgender Association, collage students, minorities and a large number of women from district South area of the metropolis.PPF Secretary General, Owais Aslam Ali, FAFEN representative, Slaman Iqbal, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi division, Firduse Shamim Naqvi, former parliamentarian, Raheela Towana, columnist, Muqtada Mansoor, Pakistan Muslim League- Q (PML-Q) leader, Aslam Minhani and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Muqeem Alam were present on the occasion.Objective of the convention was to present Charter of Demand to the heads of political parties for inclusion in their respective party’s manifestoes.

This Charter of Demand was prepared by Civil Society Alliance which comprises of civil society organizations of lawyers, laborers, trade unions, teachers’ associations and minorities. The Charter of Demand covered Education sector issues, Health sector issues, Administrative issues, NADRA offices in the district, Human rights issues (Labors, minorities, employment opportunities and gender rights) and Special public transport for women and students.Participants in the convention also raised their demands to their political leaders.

It was decided that these demands will also be included in the Charter of Demand. Moreover, advocacy efforts will be made to ensure them as a part of political parties’ manifesto.