Political parties asked to file statements of accounts by 29th

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to file the statements of their accounts by 29th August. A statement by the ECP here Monday once again drawn attention of Political Parties to the provisions of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 which provides that every political party shall submit to the Election Commission, within 60 days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of bank accounts of the party duly audited by a Chartered Accountant.

It said a certificate signed by the party leader must accompany the statement of accounts stating that no funds from any source prohibited under the Political Parties Order, 2002, were received by the party; and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party. The ECP further said that prescribed printed Forms are available free of cost in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.— INP