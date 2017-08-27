Political instability post-JIT formation cost country $14b: Iqbal

US yet to pay billions of dollars to Pakistan under CSF

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the country saw a loss of $14 billion in the aftermath of the Panama verdict, while reiterating respect for the verdict.

Criticising political opponents, he said that fanning political instability and doing politics for the sake of it will inevitably result in hampering economic development in the country.

Iqbal said this while talking to media after visiting the ‘Sasta Bazar’ where a huge fire took place on August 23, destroying various shops.

He emphasised that the country needs to unite and move forward beyond “dead issues” like DawnLeaks, inquiry of which has been completed with the consensus of civil and military leadership, he added.

Ensuring provision of relief by the government to the affected shopkeepers, Iqbal said that the incident would have caused even more damage had there not been safe city projects.

He also said that he will request the prime minister to provide help to the affectees. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal categorically stated that the government will safeguard national interest at all costs. The Minister said Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism is for its own interest, and not for serving the interests of the United States.

He said Pakistan will continue playing its role for peace and stability in the region in collaboration with the regional states.Ahsan Iqbal said the political and military leaderships have reviewed in detail US President Donald Trump’s strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia and outrightly rejected his remarks about Pakistan. The Minister said the US narrative of financial assistance to Pakistan has also been categorically rejected with the argument that Washington is yet to pay Islamabad billions of dollars under the previous agreements regarding logistic support to the United States.

He stressed the need for forging unity among ranks of the nation to send across a message that the nation is united to face any conspiracies. Ahsan Iqbal said political instability is tantamount to playing with the future of the next generation. He said Pakistan needed greater unity and a strong message should be sent to the world that “We are the one nation” and those who wanted any destability in the country, would fail. Replying to a question about prevailing situation in

Afghanistan and other Muslim countries, the Minister said that he himself had time and again pointed out the conspiracies being hatched in the countries surrounding Pakistan. He said Pakistan was moving on a fast-track progress and development but the national economy suffered a loss of around $ 14 billion during the last three to four months due to the political situation created by some political figures.

He said conspiracies and progress could not move together in any country, adding that the government wanted to see stability and permanent peace in the country, for which a strong and flourishing

economy was must. Commenting on a recent statement of the US President, the Minister said both political and military leadership examined the statement by all aspects and rejected Donald Trump’s assertions of billions of dollars payments to Pakistan over the years on account of eliminating terrorism.