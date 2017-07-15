Political conflicts impeding progress: Saad

Conspiracy being hatched to disrupt development, CPEC: Ahsan

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Saad Rafique Friday said squabbling among politicians was hindering progress of Pakistan which could join top economies of the world in coming years with right set of policies. Speaking at an event here, he said, ‘If we squabble less, Pakistan can make progress more speedily. We have to hand over a brighter Pakistan to our future generation.’ He said Pakistan would complete its 70 years on August 14 this year, adding Gwadar would play an important role in progress of the country.

Pakistan got the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) due to its geostrategic position, he added. He said the credit for CPEC and other projects went to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said professionals and sportsmen of the country had achieved distinction in different fields. Pakistan had made headway in the field of education and its youth were studying in the best universities of the world, he added.

Saad said a lot of good was happening in Pakistan and despite difficulties and problems the country had achieved a lot. ‘We are trying our best to get rid of terrorism and extremism.’ Pakistan was established due to a long drawn political struggle and a democratic process, he added. He said Quaid e Azam gave a vision of change through a democratic process and power of vote.

He noted that Pakistanis had a strong relationship with democracy and political leaders in different eras played their role to revive democracy after three periods of dictatorship. ‘We are a living nation and it is not just a political slogan.’ He said it was right of the people to like or dislike somebody, adding nobody could stop Pakistanis from expressing their views.

He said political parties in the country had evolved and matured. Politicians were not so bad as some people thought about them and when they fight among themselves it should not be taken that seriously, he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal Friday said a conspiracy was being hatched to disrupt development works, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and democratic system in the country. ‘Billions of dollars investment was coming to Pakistan through CPEC projects, ‘ he said while talking to a private news channel.

Like-minded group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was trying to halt the CPEC, political and democratic system in the country. The conspiracy was being hatched against the democratically elected government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had no corruption charges throughout his life, he said. ‘No corruption charges or irregularities was found in any of tenure of Nawaz Sharif, ‘ he said. ‘It was a pre-planned plot to destabilize the democratic government, ‘ he said.

To a question the minister said the prime minister holds support of majority of voters of all the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Replying to another question he said all the members participated in the Cabinet meeting held here, had expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.—APP