Political admin distributes food among Afghans

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The Pak-Afghan border Torkham remained closed on seven consecutive day whereas the political administration officials in Landikotal have distributed food among the stranded Afghan nationals in Landikotal bazar on Thursday. Officials told mediamen The officials in Landikotal have told media that they can’t say anything about the border opening and added it was unknown to reopen the border.

The political administration of Landikotal, on humanitarian basis have distributed food among the trapped Afghan nationals who have stuck in Landikotal due to border closure. A wave of happiness was seen on the faces of Afghan nationals when the officials gave them food packets.

Meanwhile a complete silence in transport and local trade in Torkham, Landikotal bazar as well on Peshawar Torkham high way was observed due to the closure of Torkham border from last seven day. It was learnt by this scribe that the local transporters including taxi cars, transporters and shopkeepers in both the Torkham and Landikotal bazar have suffered largely.

A taxi car driver Asad Khan told media men that most of the people in Landikotal were tied with transport and taxi car business which has suffered badly now a days after the closure of Torkham border.

He said some 1500 to 2000 persons of taxi car and flying coach drivers have become jobless and hundreds other working at various custom clearance agencies were facing hardships and shopkeepers in Torkham have also affected due to the border seal.

He demanded the government of both countries to resolve the issue through negotiations and the closure of the Torkham border was not the solution of the issue.

The official statement of the Afghanistan ambassador Dr.Omar Zakhilwal says that to end the prevailing tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan,it was decided in the two sides talks to reopen the crossing points soon but unfortunately these points still remain shut.