Polish Oil Co abductees reaches native village

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The six abducted Pakistani workers of a Polish oil and gas surveying company, who were kidnapped from Dera Ismail Khan six months ago and recovered on Sunday, were reached at their native home in Pindigheab area on Tuesday where moving scenes were witnessed while they reunited with their respective families after around 8 months captivity.

All heaving big breads were warmly welcomed by their respective family members, native villagers and friends as there was jubilation in the area over their safe return from alleged captivity of Taliban.

These six Geofizyka Krakow workers named Abdul Khaliq, Sher Bahadar, Amjad Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Mohammad Hasan and Mohammad Amin who all native of district Attock were in a convoy at Drazinda, around 80 kilometres from Dera Ismail Khan, when they were kidnapped by allegedly Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna group on November 26 of last year.

According to authorities, no ransom was paid to their abductors and they were recovered with the help of local elders and they were released as goodwill gesture near Angoor Adda Pak-Afghan border as a gesture of goodwill due to efforts of tribal dignitaries and political administration. All the recovered persons have been sent to their homes under tight security after investigation. Soon after their release they were taken to South Waziristan and later brought home in security.