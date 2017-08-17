Polish commander, Jordanian ambassador discuss security with army chief

The Commander of the Polish Land Forces, Brig Gen Wojclech Granowshi called on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional security situation as well as defence, training and bilateral security cooperation.

Brig Gen Granowsh and the delegation accompanying him were given a detailed briefing on operational and training activities of the Pakistan Army.

According to the ISPR, the commander acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, Brig Gen Granowsh was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Army, and he also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Monument to Martyrs).

Separately, the Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Khalifeh Saraireh, also called on Gen Bajwa at the GHQ to discuss matters related to regional security and military cooperation, the ISPR said.