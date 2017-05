Our Correspondent

Bannu

Unknown assailants shot dead a polio worker in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, police said.

Cantt police identified the deceased as Rafidullah, a former supervisor of the polio campaign in Bannu.

An in-charge of Cantt police station confirmed the firing incident, saying that Rafidullah was apparently headed to the local bazaar when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him, gravely injuring the victim.