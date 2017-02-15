Polio-free Balochistan

Sana Samad

Turbat

Recently, a five-day anti-polio drive was launched in three districts of Balochistan which included Pashin, Qila Abdullah and Quetta. In this campaign more than seven hundred thousand children up to the five years of age were vaccinated and more than 3050 mobile teams were formed and security was given for the protection of polio teams. Last year was the best year for Balochistan as the polio cases were decreased to only 2. This year the Health Department has vowed to make Balochistan a polio-free province and a beginning towards this end has been successfully launched. But some children in rural areas of the province are still missing to be vaccinated which can cause to their crippling and to the dismay of so many, Balochistan will not become a polio-free province. I appreciate the work of health department, and at the same time request them to launch polio campaign in rural areas and vaccinate the small children and make Balochistan a polio free province.