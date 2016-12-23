Polio eradication camp at DHA

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi conducted a four-day polio-eradication drive, an official said on Friday.

He said that teams of doctors and paramedical staff of the DHA Medical Centre were deployed for the purpose.

The DHA Polio teams visited DHA schools and homes of DHA residents under elaborate protection provided by DHA Vigilance staff and administered polio drops to children under five years of age.

The mass vaccination campaign was successfully conducted with the aim to eradicate the menace of polio from the country in true letter and spirit, the DHA official added.

He pointed out that the DHA keeps conducting such campaigns regularly to achieve the cherished goal of elimination of the polio virus from the country in totality. —APP

