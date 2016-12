Liquat Saleh

Turbat, Balochistan

Polio is a fatal disease and the Government of Pakistan has taken appreciable steps to get the country free of it. It is the government’s tangible efforts that the death rate on account of Polio has drastically come down.

We expect from the government similar steps to root out corruption from the society as it is a monster which can eat up the country if no worthwhile measures taken. We will have to be united against this menace.